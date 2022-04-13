T-Mobile is bringing back unlimited Google Photos storage

T-Mobile has just announced a new deal with Google that will bring back the option for unlimited Google Photos storage. The telecom giant has revealed a new Google One storage option that offers unlimited photo and video storage for $15 per month.

T-Mobile revealed its new storage plan with unlimited photo storage on the company’s website earlier this week. The new plan builds upon Google’s existing Premium Google One plan.

Prior to a couple of years ago, unlimited storage was available for free to everyone. But inevitability eventually came when Google ended that feature for good in November of 2020. Now, T-Mobile is bringing it back, at least in some capacity.

Image: KnowTechie

The T-Mobile deal offers all of the benefits of Premium Google One, including 2TB of storage, sharing with up to 5 people, and VPN access on mobile.

But the real kicker is the unlimited Google Photos storage offered in T-Mobile’s subscription for $5 extra per month.

Although to be clear, the unlimited photo storage capability will only be available to the account manager. The extra five people who share the Google One plan won’t get access to unlimited photo storage.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer who likes to take a ridiculous amount of photos, this might be an appealing deal for you. The deal also includes unlimited video storage in full resolution, which has the potential to be a very beneficial feature to certain people.

This new storage plan featuring unlimited Google Photos storage will become available to T-Mobile customers on April 26.

