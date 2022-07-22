Google Photos adds new quick-access shortcut for screenshots

If you use Google Photos on your Android phone, you can now easily access your screenshots directly from a shortcut on your home screen.

This new quick access shortcut was recently added (h/t Android Police) to the popular photo manager. It reduces the number of steps you have to take to get to your screenshots folder.

Previously, to reach your screenshots folder inside Google Photos, you’d have to open the open app, and manually search for the screenshot. You could also do a bunch of scrolling to get to the direct folder.

Regardless, it was a lot of work. And depending on the size of your photo collections, it could take you a good minute to find the screenshot you wanted.

New Google Photos quick access shortcut released

The new quick access shortcut feature has started rolling out to Android phones running Google Photos version 5.97 or later.

To check your version number, simply go to Profile > Photos settings > About Google Photos.

With the new quick access shortcut, you can now get to your screenshots with just two taps.

How to access your Google Photos screenshots via the new shortcut

Accessing your screenshots folder in Google Photos has never been easier thanks to this update. Here’s how to do it.

Go to your Google Photos app on your Android phone Tap and hold the icon for a few short seconds Tap on View screenshots

Note that this is different from your default screenshots folder in your File Manager. Also, your menu options may differ from the ones shown here.

Google Photos getting better and better

Just weeks ago, Google Photos also released an update that added a convenient quick access toolbar to help you manage your photos.

It included a slight UI redesign and new toolbar buttons at the bottom of the screen with which you can Share, Add to, Delete, Order photos, Move to archive, and Send photos.

Earlier in March, Google Photos also received an update that allows you to more easily find and organize your photos and albums with improved sorting filters, among others.

