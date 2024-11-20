Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not get Galaxy Z Fold SE’s design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A few months ago, Samsung launched the sixth iteration of its book-style foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It subsequently followed it up with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in October 2024 in South Korea, which is apparently selling like hotcakes in the country.

Samsung dropped the Special Edition with several innovations, particularly related to the design, which we initially hoped to see with the standard Z Fold 6.

According to Display analyst Ross Young, the Korean brand will not include them in next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Young says Samsung is working on a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition, which will look like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, officially called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

In addition, the analyst was also asked whether the Z Fold 7 would look like the Z Fold SE in the comments section, and he replied negatively.

Don’t get your hopes up for a slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 7

The primary changes in the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition were reduced weight and thickness, making it the lightest and thinnest Galaxy Z Fold model.

However, Samsung also achieved the thinness by removing the S Pen.

Image: Ross Young on X/Twitter

Samsung hasn’t made any revolutionary changes to its Galaxy Z Fold line for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, its Chinese competitors not only caught up to it but even surpassed it in many ways.

For example, take a look at the OnePlus Open.

So, if you were hoping for Samsung to bring the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition modifications to its mainline book-style foldable, that may not happen, as Samsung wants to keep two of its book-style lines separate.

That said, there’s still a lot of time until Samsung unveils its next-generation foldable phones, and a lot could change. So, we have our fingers crossed.

What do you think about Samsung’s design decisions with its foldable phones? Do you want the Z Fold 7 to be a massive improvement, or do you like the iterative upgrades Samsung has going? Let’s chat below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news