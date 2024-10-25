Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly have two versions

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung recently launched a special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in South Korea. While region-limited, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the first foldable to get more than one variant.

With the special edition out, Samsung is already focusing on what will come next, the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

A new report surfaced online suggests that we can expect a surprise with the next-generation Samsung foldable.

There could be more than one version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, it’s unclear if the second model will be a triple-folding screen foldable or something else.

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 come with more than one option?

Folks over at GalaxyClub say Samsung is developing two models of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The report is based on the codenames for Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

The codenames for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 appear to be B7 and Q7, respectively. Besides these two codenames, the report also mentions a third alias (Q7M).

According to the report, Q7M development is roughly identical to Q7, ruling out the likelihood of a new foldable being introduced in early 2025.

The first thing that comes to mind while considering a Galaxy Z Fold 7 variation is the possibility of another Special Edition. However, it’s plausible that this is the tri-screen device that Samsung is reported to be developing.

It’s unlikely that Samsung will make a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as it could affect the sales of the premium model.

At the time, it’s still unknown what this device would be, so your guess is as good as ours.

However, as reported by Android Authority, if anything is certain to happen is If Q7M is being built simantenously with the Q7, we could expect both smartphones to be released around the same time.

What are your thoughts on Samsung potentially releasing multiple models of its foldable flagship? Do you want to see a triple-fold device from Samsung? Hit us up with your expectations down below in the comments, or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news