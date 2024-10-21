Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in South Korea

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

After months of leaks, rumors, and speculations, Samsung has finally announced its second book-style foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. It will officially launch on October 25th in South Korea, costing 2,789,600 won (approximately $2,038).

The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 model boasts a slimmer design, powerful hardware, and a tweaked design language.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: design & display

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is Samsung’s thinnest Galaxy Z phone, at 10.6mm and weighing only 236 grams.

The Special Edition is 1.5mm thinner and 3 grams lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, allowing for a more comfortable grip and easy handling.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition also features a new striped pattern on its back. Samsung boasts that it uses premium metal and glass, but it is likely not titanium.

We are guessing the same Armor Aluminum that the company used on its thicker sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In addition, the camera housing on the back has a new design; it is more rectangular.

Internal Folding Screen External Cover Screen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 7.6 inches 6.3 inches Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition 8.0 inches 6.5 inches

The displays are slightly larger than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. The internal folding screen is 203.1mm/8.0-inch when unfolded with a 20:18 aspect ratio, making it the widest screen among the Galaxy Z Fold series.

The external cover screen is 164.8mm/6.5 inches and more practical with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: specs & performance

Image: Samsung

Performance-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition should be a beast. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, paired with increased 16GB RAM for Galaxy AI tasks and multitasking.

In contrast, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 has 12GB RAM, which is a slight upgrade. However, the most significant upgrade is in the camera department.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB 12GB Primary Camera 200MP 50MP Weight 236 grams 239 grams

Samsung has never used top-tier cameras for its foldable phones. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s camera hardware is inferior to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, that changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which sports a 200MP primary camera instead of the standard 50MP sensor.

According to Samsung, this upgrade will help to deliver clearer and more detailed photos and videos. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t mentioned a few important things, like the S Pen support and whether there are any battery improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: price and availability

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is available in a single Black Shadow colorway. Starting October 25, it will be available for purchase on the company’s Korean website and major mobile carriers in the country.

The device’s price tag is 2,789,600 won ($2,038). However, early adopters will be rewarded with discounts on additional Galaxy products, such as the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t said anything about the device’s US release; the company most likely has no plans for a wider launch.

What do you think about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition? Do you want it to get a global release? Drop us a comment below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

