Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition finally has a launch date

Samsung was rumored to launch another foldable smartphone before the end of 2024. This smartphone is supposed to be a slimmed-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, launched a few months ago, presumably named the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Speculation was high about this second Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant, rumored to be launched in late October. However, the Korean brand put all the launch speculations to rest yesterday by officially announcing the launch on October 21st.

Samsung’s Korean website states that “a new Galaxy with yet another innovation” will be announced on October 21.

The announcement is accompanied by a teaser video on YouTube showcasing a new book-style foldable inside an envelope.

Speculated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition features & specs

Image: Samsung

The company didn’t provide any more details about the new device, presumably keeping them under the veil for the launch event.

However, previous leaks and rumors have provided some details on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

The leaks primarily point to a slimmer book-style foldable from Samsung, which will reportedly be 10.6mm thick when folded. The teaser video also likely hints at this by putting the foldable phone inside an envelope and sliding it under a door.

Most importantly, Samsung has apparently made the device slimmer by removing the S Pen support.

In addition, the upcoming Samsung foldable is rumored to feature slightly larger screens than the standard Z Fold 6, a 6.5-inch external and an 8-inch internal.

We have also heard about a less prominent display crease and a 200MP primary camera on the rear.

Either way, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition sounds like a catch, albeit without S Pen support. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get one, as the device is believed to be limited to South Korea and China.

