Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could launch as early as next week

Samsung may finally be ready with the second version of its book-style foldable, which we have known by many names, such as Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Z Fold 6 Slim, or even Z Fold 6 Special Edition. However, it seems the company is sticking with Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (SE).

Recent rumors revealed that the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE will have a better display crease. Samsung has done an excellent job of crease control and has a slightly differently shaped camera bump on the rear compared to the standard Z Fold 6.

Either way, the Korean publication FNNews.com has revealed that we may not have to wait long for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which could launch next week, on October 25th.

The outlet has also re-established more details about the new Z Fold 6 model, some of which we have heard before.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition dimensions

Image: AndroidHeadlines

According to the outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be 10.6mm thick when folded and 4.9mm thick in open condition, which is about 1.5mm thinner folded and 0.7mm thinner unfolded compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Most importantly, we have heard these dimensions before, so we are not at all surprised.

In addition, the report states that the Z Fold 6 SE will feature slightly larger screens than its standard sibling, the 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch external.

Z Fold 6 SE could be Samsung’s last hope to reestablish its foothold in the foldable market

Undoubtedly, Samsung has made foldable phones mainstream, but the company has been losing ground against its competitors, especially Chinese competitors like HONOR and Xiaomi.

Early this year, Samsung dropped to second place in foldable phone sales. Huawei takes the top spot with 35% of the global market, while Samsung is at 23%.

Meanwhile, other brands like Honor, Motorola, and Oppo are closing in fast.

Image: Evan Blass

Take the HONOR Magic V3, for example; it is only 9.3mm thick, while Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 4 isn’t far behind at 9.47mm.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, Samsung is taking a step in the right direction, but the company is still playing catch-up to the slimmer foldable phones coming out of China.

Even an industry insider stated the significance of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition’s success for the Korean tech giant,

With sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 being lower than expected, the sales of the Galaxy Z Fold SE will be one of the biggest variables in the performance of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) Division.

Pricing and limited availability

Image: Samsung

While Samsung may be keen to make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE a success, there are still a few hurdles.

The first is the hefty rumored $2,200 price tag. Moreover, the device is limited to South Korea and China.

That said, with the rumored launch less than a week away, let’s see what Samsung has to offer. Whether the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is only “special” in the name or a special phone that will provide a glimpse of what Samsung has to offer in the future is yet to be seen.

