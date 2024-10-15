Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition leaks in new renders

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung has long been reported to be working on a second Fold 6 version, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which would include improvements over the standard model.

And now, two renders of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition have emerged online. The renders reveal the smartphone has three cameras and a flat frame with curved corners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition renders leak

Well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared two renders of a foldable phone on Twitter/X. While Blass did not mention the device’s name, earlier design reports suggest it may be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

The first render shows the phone’s rear, which features a triple-camera arrangement with a raised camera island and individual camera rings. The second image shows the device’s right side, housing the power button. It also reveals a flat frame in rose-gold color with curved corners and some texturing.

Besides these two images, Evan didn’t reveal any other details of the smartphone, including its name.

Previous reports suggest that Samsung could offer significant improvements with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

The new model could be around 0.6mm thinner than the standard Z Fold 6, featuring a titanium frame for better durability. It may also ship with an improved under-display camera and a 200MP primary camera on the rear.

It might get a larger cover screen and main display, measuring 6.5-inch and 8-inch, respectively, up from the standard model’s 7.6-inch main and 6.3-inch cover screens.

A recent rumor also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may have an even less noticeable display crease than the standard model.

We expect to learn more about the device in the coming days, as leaked advertising materials suggest an October 18, with open sales beginning October 25 in select regions.

What do think about the look of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition? Are you looking forward to this version? Let us know what you think in the comments, down below! Tell us your thoughts in the comments down below or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news