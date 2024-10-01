Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition pre-order and release date leaks

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Samsung’s allegedly thinner book-style foldable, was due to appear on September 25. However, that date has passed, and the phone has yet to see the light of day.

Now, a new source reveals when the phone will become available for pre-order in Korea. A Korean retailer, T-store, (via SamMobile) shared a banner of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition that revealed the pre-order and release details of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition incoming?

The phone could be available for pre-ordering in Korea starting on October 18. However, the pre-order period is anticipated to last until October 24. Following that, the device will begin to be shipped on October 25.

Nevertheless, we suggest you take these dates skeptically, given that the source seems to be a third-party merchant.

Unfortunately, it’s also possible that this is a standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 that has been given the “Special Edition” title for unspecified reasons rather than the slim Special Edition foldable phone we’ve all been waiting for.

Besides, the phone shown in the image appears to be a placeholder rather than the Special Edition form of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is said to be more feature-rich (200 MP primary camera), thinner (10.6mm when folded), and larger (8-inch primary foldable screen, 6.5-inch cover screen) than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was released back in July.

Moreover, it looks like it will only be available in China and Korea.

What else Samsung has in store for us with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, however, remains under wraps until October 18. Thus, we’ll have to wait until the phone actually becomes available for pre-order or a more reliable source reveals more details about the foldable.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition? Do you want a slimmer profile on a Samsung Z Fold device? Talk foldable with us down below in the comments, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more tech news.

