Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get a better display crease

Samsung could release another foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, before the year ends, joining the company’s flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Several leaks and rumors about the device have been floating on the internet, with new details continually emerging.

The latest one suggests the phone’s display crease will be better than that of other Galaxy Z foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will have better display crease

Reliable leaker Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition crease will be even less noticeable.

Samsung has done a “good job” with crease management on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, the leaker says, describing it as “better than ever.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 special edition

This time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2024

Samsung has found ways to significantly reduce the crease on its foldable devices’ screens with every iteration. But this time, to offer an improvement, it might need to release an entirely new generation of foldable smartphones.

According to previous rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may have design and build quality improvements over the standard Fold 6 model besides better crease.

The new model will feature a titanium frame for improved durability and is roughly 0.6 mm slimmer than the Z Fold 6.

Moreover, the Special Edition would have a larger internal display and cover screen, measuring 8 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively, an upgrade over the standard model’s 7.6-inch main and 6.3-inch cover screens.

Besides this, the upcoming Samsung foldable will feature a 200MP primary camera on the rear and an improved under-display camera.

However, it is speculated that the Special Edition will only be available in China and South Korea. According to leaked promotional materials, pre-orders for the device might begin later this month.

Though there are still some questions about the device’s availability and official unveiling, more information should surface online in the days ahead.

