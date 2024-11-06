Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition gets even more “special” for China

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is all set to officially introduce the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in China on November 6, and based on the official listing, the company has made the device a bit too “Special” for the People’s Republic of China.

Samsung introduced a slimmer variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, a few weeks ago in its home country, South Korea.

The new slimmer book-style Samsung foldable packs a few upgrades over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, like a 200MP primary camera, a slimmer profile, reduced display crease, larger displays, and more.

However, the only downside to the Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition is the eliminated S-Pen support, which may have contributed to the device’s thinness.

Initially, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition was rumored to launch in South Korea and China. The company is now ready to introduce the device in China under the name Samsung W25.

According to the countdown timer on Samsung China’s website, the Samsung W25 will debut on November 6, accompanied by another phone, the Samsung W25 Flip, based on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is named Samsung W25 in China

Based on the official specs, the Korean brand seems to have made the Samsung W25 a bit more “Special” for China.

The Samsung W25 has the “Heart of the World” logo on the darkened ceramic back panel and gold accents, making it 19 grams heavier than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Image: Samsung

The device measures 10.6mm when folded and 4.9mm when unfolded. It also retains the 6.5-inch cover display.

The Samsung W25 also packs 4GB more RAM than its South Korean counterpart, for a total of 16GB. The device is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and paired with either 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

The rest of the specs are basically the same.

Furthermore, the Samsung W25 isn’t coming alone. It will be accompanied by the Samsung W25 Flip, which is based on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and has the same internals and storage but also gets the black and gold aesthetics.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition was a hit in Samsung’s home country, selling out after its debut week. The second lot that went live yesterday was also sold out.

So, Samsung is likely expecting a similar response from China, especially after tweaking the devices with black and gold aesthetics.

What do you think about these tweaked Samsung special edition foldables for China? Would you buy one if they were available more widely?

