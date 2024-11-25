Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE could get Exynos chips

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) in 2025, aimed at competing with more affordable flip phones from Motorola and Nubia.

According to Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter, the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, the same processor used in the Galaxy S24 FE.

In contrast, the more premium Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chip, a newer and more advanced processor.

Samsung may use in-house chips on its upcoming foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip FE represents Samsung’s first attempt at a budget-friendly foldable phone. It will draw power from the Exynos 2400e chip, the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S24 FE.

This chip is a slightly modified version of the Exynos 2400 used in the Galaxy S24 and S24+.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now expected to feature the Exynos 2500, an unreleased chip that Samsung has confirmed exists.

While details about the Exynos 2500 remain scarce, Samsung has shown a strong interest in improving its chip manufacturing process and yields.

The Exynos 2500 is rumored to debut in at least one variant of the Galaxy S25 next year, though other sources claim the Galaxy S25 will rely solely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip globally.

This uncertainty reflects ongoing debates about Samsung’s chip strategy.

Samsung’s decision to bring a Fan Edition foldable indicates its intent to expand its reach in the foldable phone market, especially among budget-conscious buyers.

OnePlus is also considering launching a flip-style foldable phone in 2025.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to arrive in 2025, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might launch alongside the Galaxy S25 lineup.

You can expect more details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip FE to surface online in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Got any thoughts on Samsung’s next flip phones getting Exynos chips? Would you rather Samsung stick to Snapdragon chips? Tell us what you think, in the comments down below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news