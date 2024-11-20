OnePlus could release a flip-style foldable next year

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new report surfaced online suggests OnePlus is working on a flip-style foldable phone that could launch as soon as next year.

OnePlus launched its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, over a year ago, marking its entry into the foldable smartphone market.

Since then, there have been multiple rumors about its successor, the OnePlus Open 2, being on the horizon, potentially launching in the first half of 2025.

However, the Open 2 might not be the only foldable from OnePlus next year. Reports hint at the possibility of a flip-style foldable joining the lineup.

OnePlus’ first flip foldable is coming

According to a leak from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus is considering introducing a flip phone as part of its Ace series.

This device is speculated to launch in Q2 2025, though its global availability remains uncertain.

For those unaware, the Ace series is traditionally exclusive to the Chinese market.

However, OnePlus has previously rebranded Ace series devices as R series models for international release, raising hopes that the flip phone could also see a global debut.

The OnePlus flip phone is expected to be a rebranded version of OPPO’s Find N Flip, continuing the trend set by the OnePlus Open, which was essentially a rebranded OPPO Find N3.

Leaks suggest that the device could feature flagship hardware, including a telephoto camera with macro capabilities, potentially setting it apart from existing flip-style foldables.

This camera setup could make it more appealing to users seeking advanced photography features in a compact foldable format.

As of now, details about this rumored flip phone are still limited.

If the launch is indeed planned for the first half of 2025, we expect more information to surface online in the coming months, offering more details about its specifications, design, and availability.

By adding a flip-style device to its portfolio, OnePlus will expand its presence in the foldable market, competing with Samsung’s stronghold on the clamshell foldable.

Does a OnePlus flip phone excite you? Would you buy one if the company makes it?

