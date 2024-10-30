Leak reveals OnePlus Open 2’s camera hardware, and more

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Last year, OnePlus took its first step into the foldable smartphone market by introducing the company’s first book-style foldable, the OnePlus Open.

Despite being the first iteration, the OnePlus Open received excellent reviews comparable to long-standing foldables due to its over-the-top specs.

Now, we are eagerly awaiting its successor, the OnePlus Open 2. Rumors primarily suggest a slimmer form factor and a larger battery.

However, a new leak has shed light on the device’s cameras, which are getting significant upgrades.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the current engineering prototype for the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 sports the same general design as the Open.

However, the Open 2’s focus will be on thinness. The screen size will increase but the specifics aren’t clear yet.

OnePlus Open 2: camera upgrades, larger batteries, and wireless charging

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

While the OnePlus Open will sport the same round camera island on the back, the device’s highlight is its triple 50MP camera setup, tuned by Hasselblad.

In contrast, the OnePlus Open packs a 48MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera.

So, there will be some ups and downs in megapixels, but we also expect bigger and better sensors.

However, the second bit of information deviates from the OnePlus Open 2’s previous battery leak.

The leak mentioned that the OnePlus Open 2 would pack a 6,000 mAh battery, but now it claims it will be a 5,700 mAh battery.

Either way, a 5,700 mAh battery is still significantly bigger than the OnePlus Open’s 4,805mAh battery.

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

Besides the battery, the leaker also mentioned that the Open 2 will feature wireless charging, fixing one of its predecessor’s biggest shortcomings.

The device is also tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a “customized C-port.”

In a separate leak, tipster Smart Pickachu mentioned that the OPPO Find N5, (likely rebadged OnePlus Open 2 globally), will popularize wireless charging and “magnetic suction ecology.”

The latter phrase likely refers to a magnetic accessory that OnePlus has leaked for the OnePlus 13: cases with MagSafe-like rings. The Open 2 will most likely have the same.

The OPPO Find N5 is expected to launch in China in the first quarter of 2025, and the rebranded OnePlus Open 2 will hit the global market later.

