New leak reveals key specs of the OnePlus Open 2

Last year, OnePlus launched its first book-style foldable, the OnePlus Open, for the global markets. Although it was the rebranded OPPO Find N3, OnePlus was praised for its first foldable, which technically wasn’t actually the first.

Either way, its successor, the OnePlus Open 2, is expected to arrive soon. It is expected to be a rebranded OPPO Find N5, and a new leak delivers some interesting details about the upcoming OPPO foldable or OnePlus Open 2-whatever you want to call it.

According to the Weibo post by famed leaker Digital Chat Station, the device will have a 2K folding screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset (SM8750), and a triple camera system on the back, which includes a 50MP primary camera and an unknown periscope camera.

Leaked OnePlus Open 2/OPPO Find N5 dimensions and specs

Image: DCS on Weibo

DCS states that OPPO will improve the design of the OPPO Find N5. It will be thinner and lighter than before, specifically 9.x mm thick. The leaker claims in a follow-up comment that the device will be “record-breaking” thin.

This means the upcoming OPPO foldable will be thinner than the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, 10.5 mm thick, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, 12.1 mm thick.

Basically, the OPPO Find N5’s thickness will be closer to the current thinnest book-style foldable, the HONOR Magic V3, which is only 9.2 mm thick.

In addition, the leaker claims the Find N5 will have an Alert Slider and a water-resistant design, which will be an improvement over the OnePlus Open/Find N3’s IPX4 rating.

That’s all DCS had to offer. But these aren’t the only leaks we have heard about the OnePlus Open 2/OPPO Find N5. These devices are expected to launch in Q1 2025, sporting a whopping 6,000 mAh battery and an “Ultra-flat” folding screen.

