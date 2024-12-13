iPhone 17 Pro leak reveals new rectangular camera island design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series a few months back. However, fans are already looking ahead to 2025’s iPhone 17 series, and it looks like the Pro models may get a long-awaited design change.

Apple changed the camera island design of the standard iPhone 16 models.

However, the Pro models looked the same and have remained the same since the iPhone 11, which is one of the major complaints about this year’s iPhone 16 Pro models.

However, multiple leaks now hint at a major design change for next year’s iPhone 17 Pro models. The company may ditch the squarish-shaped rear camera bump in favor of a larger aluminum rectangle.

New rectangular camera island design for the iPhone 17 Pro models

The first hint of this new change comes from a leaker on Weibo (spotted by Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter), who posted a metal phone frame that is said to resemble the frame of the iPhone 17.

Image: Leaker on Weibo

The leaker also claims the wider rectangular camera bump is designed to fit the ultrawide-angle camera in the middle of the bar and make room for the “front structure light,” likely referencing Face ID.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, the leaker claims that this specific camera arrangement will enable “space video.”

Since there is likely no such thing as “space video,” we think this refers to recording spatial videos.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models are already capable of that, so it’s not a new feature. Maybe placing the ultra-wide camera in the middle has a different meaning.

At this point, the famed leaker Digital Chat Station chimes in, expressing confidence in the leak and stating that the iPhone 17 Pro has indeed adopted this design.

However, he didn’t mention anything about the lens arrangement.

Image: DCS on Weibo

In addition, DCS posted a fan rendering of what the iPhone 17 Pro model could look like with the new camera bar design.

DCS also mentioned that the new wave of Android phones will adopt this change, as the Android OEMs tend to emulate almost all the design changes Apple makes.

He further said wouldn’t be surprised if the same happens with this particular change, too.

DCS’s claim is bold, to say the least. If this design change is real, the iPhone 17 Pro would end up looking more like the current Google Pixel 9 series, fueling hardcore Android fanboy discourse.

Image: Majin Bu on X./Twitter

The final affirmation about the iPhone 17 Pro’s alleged design comes from the prominent leaker Majin Bu on X/Twitter with another fan render.

It shows the so-called iPhone 17 Pro model in black and white, and it is a far better representation of the next Pro iPhone’s new look.

Got any thoughts about this new design for the iPhone Pro camera island? Would you buy a Pixel-looking iPhone? Tell us what you think in the comments, down below, or reach out to jus via our Twitter or Facebook.

