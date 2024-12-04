iPhone 17 Pro models may get a crucial display upgrade

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple announced the iPhone 16 series boasting Apple Intelligence only a few months ago. However, leaks regarding its 2025 iPhone 17 series are already ramping up the rumor mill.

Of course, there are some expectations about the next iPhone lineup. Rumors about a new member of the iPhone 17 family, the iPhone 17 Air, have been relentless.

However, we know very little about the iPhone 17 series at this point.

Now, a new rumor has shed light on the display technology of the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The information comes from Jukanlosreve, a frequent leaker who has shared some details on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max on X/Twitter.

New display tech for iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

Exclusive: The iPhone 17 Pro series will feature a new technology called Low-Dielectric TEE.



Low-Dielectric TEE improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 3, 2024

According to Jukanlosreve, Apple is planning on using a new display technology called Low-Dielectric TEE for both devices.

The leaker further explains that the new tech “improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies.”

If this information is accurate, Apple fans should be excited about it.

However, the technology is different from LTPO+, which would contradict the older rumors about all four iPhone 17 models boasting LTPO+ technology.

If the information is accurate, it could be an all-around upgrade that Apple fans should be excited about.

That said, take this information with a pinch of salt. We are at the initial stages of the iPhone 17 leaks, so try not to get too excited before we get anything concrete.

Got any thoughts on this display upgrade for the next iPhone Pro? Would you like to see the standard models get this tech as well? Tell us what you think in the comments down below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news