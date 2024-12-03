Apple may switch to aluminum for iPhone 17 Pro models

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

One of the most unraveling iPhone 17 Pro leaks recently reported that Apple would switch to aluminum rather than titanium for its chassis.

This was a surprising revelation, as brushed titanium has been one of the major selling points since the iPhone 15 Pro models when Apple dumped the shiny stainless steel frame.

However, a leaker with a decent track record is disputing that on Weibo, saying that Apple will stick to titanium for next year’s premium iPhone 17 Pro models.

Apple introduced titanium chassis in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple used its new build materials as one of the major differentiating factors between the standard and Pro iPhones.

While the standard models received aluminum, the Pro got premium stainless steel.

Image: Apple / KnowTechie

However, the company shifted things a bit with the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 Pro models switched to titanium, and the company apparently considered it a big deal.

This was the opening statement at the official announcement.

Apple today debuted iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest Pro models ever.

This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 pro max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design — a first for iPhone. This premium alloy — the same used in spacecraft — has one of the highest strenght-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple’s lightest Pro lineup ever.

Leaker claims Apple will never switch to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models

According to Instant Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will be made of titanium, and the post reads:

Looking back at the iPhone in recent years, Apple has always focused on promoting the high-end frame materials of the Pro series as one of its selling points, from “surgical grade stainless steel” to “titanium.”

How can it be said that it was replaced with aluminum?

The leaker even argues that during marketing, Apple would have difficulty justifying the switch to the aluminum chassis, which is the same one used for the standard iPhones.

Image: Instant Digital on Weibo

While Apple has undoubtedly been emphasizing the premium metals used on the Pro iPhone models, the company could still get away by figuring out different ways to market the aluminum body or ignoring it during the press release.

Meanwhile, Apple switching iPhone’s build material only after two years is unheard of. For example, shiny stainless steel lasted six years before being replaced by titanium.

So, jumping to aluminum would be unusual for Apple.

That said, Apple could go either way; the possibility is there. We likely won’t find any more or reach a conclusion until more concrete iPhone 17 Pro leaks arrive.

Got any thoughts on Apple opting for aluminium for the next Pro iPhone? Would you still buy one if it didn’t have a different build material than the regular model? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news