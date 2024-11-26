The first iPhone 17 Pro leak hints at a return to aluminum chassis

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

After weeks of iPhone 17 Air leaks, we finally have substantial information on the iPhone 17 Pro models, and apparently, a design change is on the horizon.

For years, Apple’s iPhones have stagnated in terms of design, which is especially true for the Pro iPhone models.

While the standard iPhone models underwent small yet notable design changes with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 16 series, the Pro iPhone models have remained the same over the years.

However, that may change soon with the iPhone 17 series. The Information‘s Wayne Ma reports the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will offer “significant design changes.”

Aluminum chassis and a slightly larger camera bump for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

According to the latest report, the two high-end models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series will feature aluminum frames for the first time since Apple divided its lineup into Pro and non-Pro models.

Only the budget iPhone SE and the standard iPhone models featured aluminum frames in recent years.

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

On the other hand, the iPhone Pro models featured stainless steel frames until the iPhone 15 Pro, which came with a titanium chassis—an upgrade Apple highlighted during its launch.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to use aluminum for both Pro and non-Pro models in the next iPhone series.

Besides the aluminum chassis, Apple reportedly plans to introduce a new part-aluminum, part-glass design for the rear part of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.

The top half of the iPhone’s back will be aluminum, while the bottom half will be glass to support wireless charging.

The glass back was introduced to iPhones with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in 2017. Before that, all the iPhones except the iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, and iPhone 5C used an aluminum back.

Image: Apple

The new aluminum camera bump on the iPhone 17 Pro will also be larger than the previous models, a significant visual change in years.

It seems Apple is bringing a whole lot of changes to the iPhone 17 series. There was the iPhone 17 Air model, a new iPhone variant rumored to be the thinnest iPhone ever.

Now, the latest report from The Information indicates multiple changes to the iPhone 17 Pro models, which is likely to pan out, as they have an excellent track record.

Either way, we are still far from the iPhone 17’s launch, expected in the fall of 2025. New information is just starting to hit the rumor mill, so stay tuned!

