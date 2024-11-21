New report reveals the iPhone SE 4 launch window yet again

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In one of its latest reports, MacRumors has revealed that Apple’s next budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 4, is slated to launch towards the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Apple’s iPhone SE has been one of the company’s cheapest products. As the downside effect of the cost-cutting, the iPhone SE line was plagued with a prehistoric design, outdated screens, and limited functionalities.

However, multiple rumors throughout the past year have suggested that Apple is planning to make its next iPhone SE more modern-looking, in line with the iPhone 14’s design, and to bring several updates.

The recent report comes from Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley, who traveled to Asia with his colleagues to meet various manufacturers and suppliers.

In his research note, he highlighted that a fourth-generation iPhone SE with Apple’s own 5G modem is slated to launch at the end of the first quarter of next year.

The report perfectly aligns with the mountain of iPhone SE 4 March launch rumors. The current iPhone SE model, the iPhone SE 3, was also announced at the same time in 2022.

iPhone SE 4 to pack Apple’s first in-house 5G modem

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to retire its outdated design in favor of a modern shell resembling an iPhone 14.

Rumored features include a 6.1-inch OLED panel, Face ID, the new A18 chip that currently powers the iPhone 16, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM, Apple Intelligence support, and a new 5G modem designed by Apple.

Image: Macotakara

Apple has been rumored to be working on its own 5G modem since 2018, likely to reduce its dependency on Qualcomm.

However, earlier this year, the Cupertino firm extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm until 2026, which will provide the company ample time to transition to its in-house modem.

The iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first iPhone with Apple’s new 5G modem. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated that the rumored iPhone 17 Air will also feature Apple’s Apple-designed modem.

Image: Macotakara

That said, it is also unclear whether Apple’s new modem will offer any advantages over Qualcomm modems, such as better speed.

Either way, we finally know when to expect the next iPhone SE. However, whether Apple will hold an event or announce the product through a press release is still unclear.

The current iPhone SE starts at $429, and considering the number of upgrades the iPhone SE 4 could bring, we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple hikes the price a bit, potentially around $499.

