iPhone SE 4 dummy units appear with a surprising Plus size option

Apple is likely gearing up to launch the next iteration of its budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 4, in 2025, according to rumors.

Today, a Japanese Apple blog, Macotakara, shared new images of the iPhone SE 4 dummy units, which confirms the previous assumption of its iPhone 14-like form factor.

However, what is most interesting is that the blog also highlights the unreleased iPhone SE 4’s compatibility with existing iPhone 14 cases and a Plus size option, which may not come to light.

A larger iPhone SE 4 – huh!

Image: Macotakara

Surprisingly, Macotakara‘s blog reveals a Plus size option for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which is apparently the same size as the iPhone 14 Plus.

However, the blog incorrectly refers to it as 6.5 inches, but it should be 6.7 inches.

The blog claims that Apple hasn’t decided on the “final precision design and size expansion.” So, the iPhone SE 4 could come in a single-size option. However, we don’t really agree with the blog on this matter.

Apple may have internally planned a larger size option, but that was likely scrapped at the initial stage, given none of the previous reports mentioned it.

While a larger iPhone SE would be interesting, we are sure customers won’t be keen on buying an expensive iPhone SE 4.

In addition, new Apple products don’t really pop up so late into development. So, if there was a larger iPhone SE 4, it is unlikely to see the light of day.

iPhone SE 4 with the exact dimensions as the iPhone 14

Image: Macotakara

Now, about the actual iPhone SE 4 dummy unit, Macotakara’s image shows a device almost identical to the iPhone 14.

It has a single camera on the rear, a mute switch instead of the Action Button, and a smaller notch with Face ID instead of Dynamic Island.

The blog states that the dimensions of the iPhone SE 4 dummy unit are the same as those of the iPhone 14: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm.

In addition, the blog shares that the soft TFU iPhone 14 cases also fit the dummy unit. However, it’s not an exact match, as the iPhone 14 boasts a dual camera setup, whereas the iPhone SE 4 has a single one.

Also, the mute button on the iPhone SE 4 is apparently slightly larger than the iPhone 14, but the volume buttons are the same.

iPhone SE 4 speculated specifications

Image: Macotakara

Taking aside the Plus size option, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be launched next Spring with a 6.1-inch screen and the A18 Bionic chip to support Apple Intelligence.

The single rear camera housing will support a 48MP sensor, and the device will debut with Apple’s first in-house 5G modem.

Are you excited for the next iPhone SE? Would you be buying one, and would you prefer the bigger size? Let us know below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

