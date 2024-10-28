A major iPhone SE 4 leak may have revealed the complete specs

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

There have been many rumors and speculations about the fourth iteration of Apple’s budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 4.

However, the latest iPhone SE 4 leak takes the prize, as it may have revealed the complete specs sheet, from Wi-Fi support to RAM.

The leak comes from the leaker @Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter (Via TechRadar), so it’s not official, but it reveals most of the iPhone SE 4’s specs—some are new, and some we have heard before.

The leaker lists the previously rumored A18 chip that will power the iPhone SE 4. This is the same processor the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus sports, and it will be combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Having the new chipset and more RAM also means the iPhone SE 4 will be able to take advantage of Apple’s AI tricks and will be part of Apple Intelligence, which is expected to roll out soon.

iPhone SE 4 display and camera specs

Image: Macotakara

However, the highlight of the leak is the iPhone SE 4’s new display and camera specs.

The leak suggests that the next budget iPhone will sport a 6.06-inch OLED panel with a 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution.

That is still small but quite the jump from the iPhone SE 3’s 4.7-inch LCD panel.

Hence, the iPhone SE series is finally ditching the home button and Touch ID to embrace a modernized design that matches the recent flagship iPhones.

As listed in the leak, the device will sport a single 48MP camera on its back and a 12MP camera at the front.

Other details include an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, Wi-Fi 6, and a 3,279 mAh battery. It will weigh 165 grams, which is slightly heavier than the previous generation.

Surprisingly, the leak doesn’t end here. It also says the iPhone SE 4 will cost $499 and is expected to launch in early 2025 (March) alongside more new iPads.

What do you think about this iPhone SE 4 leak? Are you excited about the next iPhone SE? Tell us if you plan on buying it (and the why and why not of it) below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news