WatchOS 9.1 is out – here’s how to download on Apple Watch

Apple’s watchOS 9 came out last month alongside the release of the Apple Watch Series 8, and now the company has released the next update, watchOS 9.1.

The latest watchOS update includes several improvements, some of which we’ve already heard about. Most notably, there are three new features coming to your Apple Watch with watchOS 9.1.

First, Apple has improved the potential battery life of the Apple Watch while using certain features.

Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts have been modified to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings to offer more battery life.

You can also now download music on your Apple Watch while it’s off-charger on WiFi or cellular. And finally, the update adds support for the Matter smart home standard.

Bug fixes coming with watchOS 9.1

In addition to a few new features, the watchOS 9.1 update also brings several bug fixes. Bugs are inevitable with major updates, like watchOS 9.0, so it’s nice to see fixes rolled out so quickly.

Here’s a list of watchOS 9.1 bug fixes:

Voice feedback of average pace during Outdoor Run may be incorrect

Chance of rain estimates shown in Weather app may not match estimates on iPhone in current location

Hourly weather complications may label times as AM during PM hours

Time duration displayed during Strength Training Workout may not advance for some users

VoiceOver may not announce app name prior to reading the notification when receiving multiple notifications

It’s possible that there are even more bug fixes that come with watchOS 9.1. But these are just the ones highlighted on Apple’s support page.

Who can install watchOS 9.1?

Unfortunately, not every Apple Watch can install watchOS 9 and, in turn, watchOS 9.1. The latest operating system is only available on Apple Watches released in 2018 or later.

That includes the Apple Watch Series 4 and up, the new Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Ultra. You can also install the operating system update on the first-generation Apple Watch SE.

That means that the Apple Watch Series 3 and previous models fall off the list of Apple Watches that can install watchOS 9.1.

How to install the watchOS update

For most users, updates like this one will be installed on the Apple Watch automatically. But if you don’t want to wait, you can force the update through the settings menus on your Apple Watch.

Update your Apple Watch from your iPhone Pick up your iPhone, then open the Apple Watch app Tap the My Watch tab, then General Select Software Update Select Download and Install Update your OS from your Apple Watch Make sure your Apple Watch is connected to WiFi, place on the charger, and tap Settings Tap on General Tap Software Update If an update is available, you’ll see Install on the screen. Tap on the word to update

That’s all you have to do to force the update on your Apple Watch. Be sure that the watch is charging or that the battery is over 50 percent before starting the update.

Save some battery life with watchOS 9.1

The most notable upgrade that comes with the watchOS 9.1 update is likely the new battery life improvement.

Most users are looking for all-day battery life on their smartwatches, and this update should help.

If you haven’t already gotten the latest watchOS update on your own Apple Watch, follow the steps above to force the update.

