How to download and install macOS Ventura

Apple has released macOS Ventura, the latest version of its desktop and laptop operating system.

One of the coolest features is Continuity Camera, which lets you use your iPhone as a webcam. You can also use the ultra-wide camera to do a dual-camera view of your face and your desk.

FaceTime now gets Handoff, so you can start a call on one device and continue on another. And Stage Manager gives you a new way to organize your workspace.

Safari now supports passkeys, a new password replacement for better security. Mail now allows the scheduling of messages and other modern mail client features like adding rich links and AI-powered reminders.

Who is the macOS upgrade for?

Apple dropped support for many Intel-based Macs this year. The oldest Macs that macOS Ventura is supported on are from 2017, so anyone with an earlier model will remain on macOS Monterey.

The update will be available for anyone with an iMac (2017 or later), iMac Pro (2017 or later), MacBook (2017 or later), MacBook Air (2018 or later), MacBook Pro (2017 or later), Mac mini (2018 or later), Mac Pro (2019 or later), and the Mac Studio.

Some features will only work with certain Macs that are getting the update. Live Captions, Dictation emoji support, and Reference Mode with Sidecar are all limited to Macs running Apple’s M1 or M2 processors.

Here’s how to get macOS Ventura

If you’re updating a MacBook, connect it to power before you start. That is the real step one.

Before you update your macOS, it’s a good idea to do a Time Machine backup of your Mac. Once that is complete, follow along below. Click on the Apple icon at the top left corner Select System Preferences Click on Software Update If you have an update, you’ll see one of two messages Update Now This installs updates to the installed version of macOS, like macOS Big Sur 11 to macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Upgrade Now This installs the next major version of macOS, like macOS Ventura While you’re here, check the box next to Automatically keep my Mac up to date

Now your Mac is on macOS Ventura, and you’re all set for it to stay automatically up-to-date as Apple releases new features and security updates.

We’ll bring you how-to and explainer content for the new features after we’ve had a little time to play with them. Until then, you can enjoy exploring your new Mac operating system.

