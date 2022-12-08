You can now use Amazon’s Echo Show 15 as a Fire TV

Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 smart display can now be used as a miniature Fire TV thanks to a free update.

Amazon promised to bring the Fire TV experience to the Echo Show 15 in September. The company found that over 70 percent of Echo Show 15 users use the device to watch videos.

Now, you’ll be able to stream video from a wide range of apps on your Echo Show 15. You’ll have access to the entire Fire TV catalog, including popular apps like YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

Of customers that used their Echo Show 15 device last month, over 70% used it to watch videos. So, at no extra cost, we're adding the @amazonfiretv experience to new & existing Echo Show 15s. We think customers will love having access to the Fire TV content they know and love. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 28, 2022

You can navigate through the various streaming apps on the Echo Show 15 using Alexa or with controls in the Fire TV app on your phone.

Additionally, you can pair an Alexa Voice Remote or use the virtual remote on the Show 15 itself for apps without touch recognition.

The Echo Show 15 falls into a niche category in terms of smart displays for the home. The main difference between it and other devices is that it mounts directly to the wall.

That might not be the ideal option for everyone. But it can be really useful to help control a smart home with tons of smart devices connected to one another.

And now you can enjoy the entire Fire TV experience on the Echo Show 15 whenever you want.

To help celebrate its new free update, Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on an Echo Show 15 and Alexa Voice Remote bundle. You can get the full bundle for $194.99, saving you $85.

