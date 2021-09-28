Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 smart screen hangs on your wall and will set you back $250

Amazon just had a hardware event where the latest Echo, Ring, and other Alexa-powered devices were unveiled. While home security drones and smart thermostats are cool, my favorite device is the new Echo Show 15. This huge smart display serves as your family’s organizer, and I want one.

Well, possibly more than one. I mean, the worst part of keeping my life organized is remembering to check my calendar or reminders. With the 15.6-inch, 1080p screen of the Echo Show 15 hanging on the wall, I’ll never have an excuse for missing anything, ever again.

I mean, while it has the usual Echo Show sections like weather and headlines for your local area, you can pin your favorite Alexa widgets into the rest of the space. Think of it as a digital pinboard, one that the whole family can control with their voice.

Image: KnowTechie

Anything you can think of from shopping lists to shared calendars, recipe recommendations, and more can all be surfaced by Alexa on the screen, and it’s just as useful for controlling your other smart home devices. Oh, and you can use it to track Amazon packages or keep an eye on the kids while you’re busy cooking.

The 5MP front-facing camera works for video calls, but it also enables visual ID, so the display can show personalized screens depending on who is standing in front of it. If you teach it your kids’ faces, it’ll give age-appropriate content as well.

Oh, and it’s all powered by Amazon’s custom AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which gives it more machine learning power than other Echo devices. We expect that Amazon will be putting its own chips in every Echo device as time goes on.

When available later this year, the $249 Echo Show 15 will also have accessories like countertop stands and under-cabinet mounts available, so you don’t have to mount it to your wall if you prefer not to.

