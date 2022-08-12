Amazon Echo Show devices finally get a digital photo frame feature

Amazon has updated every single of its Echo Show devices so they can show you your digital pictures. Yes, we know, you probably thought this was already a feature but it wasn’t.

That is, unless you bought the expensive Echo Show 15 because it was a feature on that device.

The new update rolled out on August 5 (h/t The Verge), so you probably have it on your Echo Show device by now.

You can say “Alexa, start Photo Frame” to start it, and it’ll show you three hours of your Amazon Photos, Facebook photos, or stock images.

We’re not quite sure why anyone would want three hours of stock images, but maybe it’s some kind of demo mode.

Image: Amazon

The best part about the Photo Frame feature? It doesn’t show the usual assortment of widgets, notifications, and other Amazon-leaning information.

All you see on the pictures is a tiny piece of text that says when the photo was taken, and also which album it’s from.

Sources of images include Facebook if you connect it to the Alexa app, the options inside Amazon Photos, or you can upload images from your smartphone or tablet.

Image: Amazon

The Echo Show is a great range of digital displays, with the ever-eager-to-please Alexa voice assistant baked in. Now it’s also a great range of photo frames. For three hours at a time.

At least, if you live in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, or Australia. Those are the countries that have the new Photo Frame feature. Everyone else has to suffer through Amazon ads or other distractions.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.