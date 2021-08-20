Google is killing off the Android Auto mobile app and pushing people to Google Assistant

Google is killing off the “Android Auto for Phone Screens” app once Android 12 arrives later this year. The Verge got confirmation of the change and tips on what to use as a replacement.

That replacement? The Google Assistant driving mode, which is built into Google Maps, or the native Android Auto that’s built into newer cars.

If you still like using the on-phone experience, Android will transition you to the Google Assistant driving mode. That includes the Android Auto for Phone Screens app showing messages that say the service is “now only available for car screens,” with a link to the Google Assistant driving mode.

Any existing users of native Android Auto in their car won’t notice any changes as Google does the transition.

Some Pixel device users that are on Android 12 already lost the ability to use the Android Auto for Phone Screens app. When opened, it instead has a message saying “Android Auto is only available for car screens. On your phone, try Google Assistant driving mode instead.”

The Android Auto for Phone Screens app was only supposed to be a temporary solution, while Google built out the Google Assistant driving mode. The change was announced way back in 2019, but it took until late 2020 for it to arrive on handsets.

Now it seems ready for prime time, with the feature taking over in Android 12, meaning the stopgap app is no longer necessary. Still, it’s going to take some adjustment for the users who are used to the Android Auto for Phone Screens experience.

