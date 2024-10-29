Google is bringing big Android Auto updates to Ford EVs

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google and Ford are collaborating to bring a significant update to the Android Auto experience in Ford EVs. The update adds a new en-route battery pre-conditioning feature to improve charging and long-term battery health.

It also integrates route planning for charging stations with Google Maps, like minimum recommended charges, charger location recommendations, and showing nearby amenities at charging stations.

These updates are currently available for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and a wider release is planned in the near future.

Android Auto for Ford EVs is getting major updates

Ford and Google are launching new Android Auto features to enhance road trip experiences for Ford EVs.

This collaboration brings smarter navigation tools, enabling Ford’s electric vehicle owners to better manage charging stops and track battery levels through Google Maps on Android Auto.

Ford’s Anthony Philips announced this update on LinkedIn and folks over at 9to5Google brought the news into the spotlight.

With this update, you can get real-time battery level estimations, which predict charge levels upon reaching a destination, and integrated support for NACS chargers, including Tesla Superchargers.

Additionally, the updates automatically prepare the battery for fast charging when a DC charger is selected, improving efficiency, in addition to the aforementioned route planning features.

These features are now rolling out for Ford EV Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners, with potential future expansion to other models.

To take advantage of the new update, simply ensure that all of your apps are up to date and connect your phone to your Ford EV’s Android Auto as you normally would.

What are your thoughts on these new Android Auto features for Ford EVs? Do you want these features for your EVs as well? Let’s chat below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

