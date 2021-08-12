WhatsApp is finally going to let you transfer your chat history between Android and iOS

While everyone was watching Samsung unveil its latest foldables yesterday, WhatsApp introduced a long-needed feature coming to the app. That’s the ability to import your WhatsApp message history between Android and iOS.

Fantastic news, but it does come with one caveat at this time – it will first arrive only on Samsung devices. That’s because the feature was shown off using Samsung’s Smart Switch app, which is only available to Samsung users. That app is used to import contacts, photos, messages, notes, and more from iPhones or other Android devices when setting up a new Samsung phone.

Now it will get the ability to import WhatsApp message history, but it’s not quite as straightforward as it seems. WhatsApp had to create a whole new tool to do the transfer, as your messages are encrypted and stored on your device. This needed support from device manufactures, Google, and Apple, so you can see why it’s taken a while to create.

WhatsApp has said that eventually, the feature will be coming to Android and iOS, with other Android devices getting it first. On Samsung devices, it requires both devices to be connected by USB Type-C to Type-C or Lightning cable, then the Smart Switch app opening, and then you scan a QR code with the old device. That starts the import of the message history, photos, and notes stored in WhatsApp, and it’s completed by signing into your WhatsApp account on the Samsung phone.

We presume it will be the same routine on other Androids or iPhone, with the tool either built into one of the data import tools already in the operating system or possibly into the WhatsApp app itself.

