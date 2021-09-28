Amazon’s new $999 Astro robot will follow you around, carry your drink, and more

Do you feel like your house is missing just that little something? Well, if you think that what you are missing is a robotic friend to help carry around your drink and other things, Amazon’s new $999 robot, called Astro, might be for you.

Sporting two large wheels and a smaller third wheel in the back, this Alexa-powered robot is intended to help your household in various ways. Obviously, having a rolling Alexa smart assistant follow you around makes asking questions quick and easy, but that’s just the start.

Astro also has two cup holders if you just can’t be bothered to carry your drink around and a telescopic camera that will make it easier to do various things. Amazon even envisions a future where this telescopic camera could be used to check things like whether or not you left the stove on.

Through its camera system and Alexa, you can also tell it to go find another family member and deliver a message. Also, you can set it up with the new Amazon Alexa Together subscription to help remotely monitor and assist family members.

Just like with robovacs, you can also set up Astro with out-of-bounds zones and there’s a Do Not Disturb mode for when you don’t feel like having to avoid a robot rolling around your home.

TechCrunch notes that the $999 robot will be a part of Amazon’s Day One Edition program, something the company usually uses for more niche products.

