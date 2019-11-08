The CDC might have just figured out the cause of all these vaping deaths

The Center for Disease Control studied 29 lung tissue samples in order to find a cause behind the epidemic of vaping-induced deaths and sickness. In all 29 lung samples, Vitamin E acetate was found in all of them.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director, said that while Vitamin E acetate is common in many products, there is no need to panic when coming in contact with it.

There is a big difference between putting vitamin E acetate on one’s skin or swallowing a vitamin E pill and inhaling vitamin E acetate in an e-liquid.

The vaping-induced lung disease is called EVALI, which stands for e-cigarettes, vaping, associated products lung illness. Not to make lite of a bad situation, but side note, anyone notices there is a missing P in that acronym? Just me?

The CDC found a culprit, but what could this mean for those who still vape?

Earlier this year, nearly 40 people died and 2,000 were found sick due to inhaling vape smoke. There have been calls to action to try and ban the sale of vaping products across the country. One of the more publicized cases was in Massachusetts.

Along with finding Vitamin E acetate, the CDC has found traces of THC in 23 of the samples as well. However, the organization has found that the traces of THC are found in vaping products purchased on the street and not in a store.

The CDC still urges those who have not bought them in a store to stop immediately. They also want to let those who still want to vape, to find alternatives without the ingredients Vitamin E acetate and/or THC. Dr. Schuchat and her team are still researching other possible compounds and ingredients that could be the cause.

