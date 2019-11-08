If you’re an AT&T mobile subscriber, you’re going to want to check your bill

If you’re an AT&T cell plan user, you’d better keep a close eye on your bills. The cell service provider is changing some grandfathered mobile-data plans to make them $10 more expensive, with no way to stay on the plan you originally agreed to.

That’s a pretty shady move, even for the usually-shady fine print in most cell plans…

AT&T just redefined “extra data” as “a charge you didn’t agree to”

Better check your AT&T bill carefully if you’ve been with them for a while because you might see some increases you didn’t agree to. Users on a Mobile Share Value plan will be paying more each month, with an increase in the data allocation as well.

Some grandfathered plans are being moved to a new set of terms, which work out to a $10 per month increase in cost, with an increase of 15GB of data per month

That’s a good deal by data prices in the US, but the issue is that it was forced upon the customers

The plans with the price increase already have between 20GB to 60GB of monthly data, with costs from $100 to $225

The Mobile Share Value plans are no longer offered to new customers

AT&T has already increased another set of plans by $10 this year

With the affected customers already knowing how much data they use per month, this plan looks like a sketchy way for AT&T to increase revenues without increasing the data load on their network. Yikes.

