If you’re an AT&T mobile subscriber, you’re going to want to check your bill
Like, go do it now…
If you’re an AT&T cell plan user, you’d better keep a close eye on your bills. The cell service provider is changing some grandfathered mobile-data plans to make them $10 more expensive, with no way to stay on the plan you originally agreed to.
That’s a pretty shady move, even for the usually-shady fine print in most cell plans…
AT&T just redefined “extra data” as “a charge you didn’t agree to”
Better check your AT&T bill carefully if you’ve been with them for a while because you might see some increases you didn’t agree to. Users on a Mobile Share Value plan will be paying more each month, with an increase in the data allocation as well.
- Some grandfathered plans are being moved to a new set of terms, which work out to a $10 per month increase in cost, with an increase of 15GB of data per month
- That’s a good deal by data prices in the US, but the issue is that it was forced upon the customers
- The plans with the price increase already have between 20GB to 60GB of monthly data, with costs from $100 to $225
- The Mobile Share Value plans are no longer offered to new customers
- AT&T has already increased another set of plans by $10 this year
With the affected customers already knowing how much data they use per month, this plan looks like a sketchy way for AT&T to increase revenues without increasing the data load on their network. Yikes.
What do you think? Are you with AT&T? Would this change in price make you mad? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
