Exclusive deal gets the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock for 38% off

Wellbots is offering KnowTechie readers an exclusive discount on the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock, reducing its regular price of $199 to just $123.

That’s a whopping 38% off and about $20 cheaper than Amazon’s current offer, which usually never happens, so that’s saying something. To get the discount, enter promo code KTLOCK38, and it’s yours for $123.

Ready to ditch the age-old practice of rummaging through your purse or pockets for your keys every time you get home? The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock might be the key to your problems.

Exclusive Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock 4.0 $123 $199.99 Looking to upgrade your home security? Check out the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock, now on sale for a limited time. With keyless entry, remote access, and multiple user access features, it's the perfect addition to any home.

This smart lock offers various ways to enter your home, from a fingerprint scanner to a code or even an old-fashioned key.

With this lock, you can now control your lock from wherever you are with your smartphone. You can let your friends or the dog walker in without having to leave your couch or bed.

Have roommates, family members, or frequent guests? No problem.

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock allows you to give access to multiple people, each with its own personalized code or fingerprint. No more awkward exchanges of keys or worrying about lost copies.

On top of that, it’s equipped with a tamper alarm, a weatherproof design, and a 360-degree fingerprint reader.

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock is a simple solution for anyone who wants to upgrade their home security without overcomplicating their life.

Better yet, it’s the unbeatable price is bananas. For someone who hunts down deals all day, this is by ar the lost price we’ve ever seen this. And it’s currently beating out Amazon’s best offer is rare.

Again, it currently sells for $200, but using KnowTechie’s exclusive code KTLOCK38 at checkout saves you 38% off the usual asking price, knocking it down 38 percent off.

