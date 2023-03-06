Celebrate Mario Day with the best gaming deals around

Mario Day starts on March 10 (get it? MAR10), and to help celebrate this momentous occasion, Nintendo is offering a ton of gaming deals to celebrate the iconic plumber.

And it’s not just actual Mario games on sale, either. Donkey Kong, Luigi, and more make an appearance during this sale, as well.

But that’s enough talking. Let’s dive into the Mario Day Nintendo deals available from March 6 through March 12.

The best Mario Day deals available right now

During the week of Mario Day, Nintendo offers up deals on tons of Switch games featuring Mario and friends. If you have any Mario games on your wishlist, you won’t want to miss this week’s deals.

From March 6th to March 12th, all week, Nintendo is offering $20 off of select games. Additionally, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit bundle is available for a $40 discount.

Check out the games up for grabs in this year’s Mario Day sale.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart is one of the classic Mario games that continues to impress decades after its introduction. And Mario Kart 8 is the latest entry available, originally launched for Wii U and remastered for the Nintendo Switch.

This definitive edition is the ultimate Mario Kart 8 experience, including all tracks and vehicles from the Wii U version of the game upgraded for gaming on the go.

Pick your combination of iconic characters and unique racing vehicles as you drift, fight, and jump your way to victory in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch $39.99 The Mario Kart series is a staple when it comes to Nintendo games, and Mario Kart 8 does the series justice. It is packed with new tracks, new playable characters, and more. Why You'll Like It: Fast-paced gameplay

A ton of characters and Karts to choose from

Super Mario Odyssey

In Super Mario Odyssey, you take the lovable plumber on a massive adventure across the globe. On your journey, you’ll pick up new skills and abilities to help you traverse the dynamic world.

The goal is to collect Moons to power up your airship. Princess Peach is set to marry Bowser, and it’s up to Mario to thwart the villain’s plans.

Super Mario Odyssey is filled with secrets and surprises alongside unique new abilities and ways to play that we’ve never seen before. The ultimate Mario RPG, any Mario fan should check out Super Mario Odyssey.

Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch $39.99 Super Mario Odyssey takes your familiar 3D Mario gameplay and flips it on its head - literally. Well sort of. In Odyssey, players wear a bunch of different hats to solve platforming puzzles. Why You'll Like It: Crisp platforming gameplay

Classic Mario styling

Super Mario Maker 2

Ever wanted to create your own Super Mario platforming levels? Well, you can do exactly that in Super Mario Maker 2.

This game lets you create, share, and play your own Mario levels. It features a single-player Story Mode with 100 built-in courses, but that’s where the magic starts.

Creating your own side-scrolling courses is where the game really shines. You get to create the rules as you build your own masterpiece or have a friend join in with another Joy-Con.

Plus, with a Nintendo Plus Online subscription, you can share your maps with the world. It also offers a virtually unlimited amount of unique worlds for you to try. The possibilities are endless.

Super Mario Maker 2 - Nintendo Switch $39.99 Think you can make a better Mario level than Nintendo? Well, now's your chance. In Mario Maker 2, you get access to a ton of Nintendo assets that allow you to build an endless variety of levels for you and your friends. Why You'll Like It: Let your creativity run wild

Create challenging courses for the world to try out

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Donkey Kong helped Mario get his start, but the lovable gorilla has a bunch of great games himself, including Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

Released in 2014, Tropical Freeze is a stellar sidescrolling platformer that tasks players with once again saving the day.

This time, DK’s world has been frozen solid by arctic invaders, and players must tackle 63 different levels if they hope to beat the game.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Nintendo Switch $39.99 Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze features stellar sidescrolling platform action, and you can even grab a friend to tackle the game's 63 different levels. Why You'll Like It: Classic platforming gameplay

Great level design and soundtrack

More Mario Day deals

Those are just some of our favorite Mario Day deals, but there are many more worth considering. We’ll do a rapid-fire round below with even more titles you can sink your teeth into.

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch $39 Mario always gets the spotlight, but in Luigi's Mansion 3, Luigi gets his chance in the spotlight. Players have to save Mario and their friends, while vacuuming up ghosts and solving puzzles. Why You'll Like It: A unique twist on the classic Mario formula

Great visuals and unique themes

Yoshi's Crafted World - Nintendo Switch [Digital] $39.99 Play as Yoshi in a world crafted from household items. 39 levels and 5 boss battles will give players plenty of time to explore and master their skills. Why You'll Like It: Fun platforming action

Adorable stuffed Yoshi

Mario Golf: Super Rush - Nintendo Switch $39.99 Love Mario and golf? Well, do we have some good news for you. Mario Golf Super Rush features crisp gameplay but keeps things fresh with powerups that turn golf into a contact sport. Why You'll Like It: Tons of characters to choose from

Unique twists on traditional golf games

Mario Party Superstars Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch $39.99 Mario Party is the perfect party game and Mario Party Superstars is the latest version available to players. Tackle five different retro boards with up to three of your friends. Why You'll Like It: Tons of fun mini-games

Great for 1-4 players

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.