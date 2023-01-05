Deals
Ring in the new year with a $75 discount on a Fitbit Versa 4
That’s over $75 in savings.
A good way of staying true to your New Year’s weight loss resolutions is to have something that tracks your progress. Not to mention something that holds you accountable too.
This is something the Fitbit Versa 4 does well with. And if you need one, it’s currently $75 off at Amazon. Typically priced at $229.95, you can slap one on your wrist for just $155.
Alternatively, you have other buying options, but Amazon has the best price. Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Fitbit have it on sale for $180.
Fitbit Versa 4
The Fitbit Versa 4 is a much more conventional device. It continues the company’s focus on physical fitness and can measure more than 40 types of exercise — more than twice the previous model.
With built-in GPS, wearers can track their routes when running or cycling. Fitbit’s premium service subscribers also get access to the company’s Daily Readiness Score.
This Daily Readiness Score tells the wearer when to take a rest day or when to exercise intensely.
So, would you rather pay the full $230 or the $155? We think we know the answer. With that said, don’t hold out on this deal; who knows when the price will go back up.
Why we like it
- Keeps you motivated and accountable with features like the Daily Readiness Score and all-day activity tracking
- It’s packed with features that help us get better fitness results, including built-in GPS, 40+ exercise modes, and automatic exercise tracking
- Features like on-wrist Bluetooth calls and built-in Alexa
