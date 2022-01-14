Tesla will now sell you a belt buckle for Dogecoin

Tesla and Elon Musk aren’t new to crypto. Almost a year ago, the EV company started accepting Bitcoin as a purchase option for Tesla, before pulling out of the program shortly after. Now, the “Dogefather” himself has announced that you can buy some Tesla merch with the meme coin, Dogecoin.

Elon Musk tweeted the news late last night, with a simple “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin” tweet. At the time of this writing, there are only three items available through Doge: a belt buckle, the Cyberquad for kids, and a Cyberwhistle.

The only thing not sold out currently is the belt buckle which “celebrates [Tesla’s] newest gigafactory.” It sells for 835 Doge, which is about $160 USD at Doge’s current price of 20 cents.

Image: KnowTechie

Doge’s price has dropped dramatically from its high of 69 cents (nice) back in May of last year, which was when Musk was on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Currently, there’s no word regarding Tesla’s plans to expand its merch shop with more crypto options. Musk has said previously that Tesla would look to accept Bitcoin again if miners “go green,” but that has yet to happen.

