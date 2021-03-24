You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin, says Elon Musk

Well, the son of a bitch really did it. Elon Musk says prospective Tesla buyers in the U.S. can now buy any of the company’s electric vehicles using Bitcoin, he announced on Twitter. This comes after the company invested a whopping $1.5 Billion into the cryptocurrency.

Tesla already has a support page up on its website that explains how customers can pay with Bitcoin. It essentially works like any other service that accepts Bitcoin as payment. All transactions are completed from a Bitcoin wallet, which most Bitcoin owners already have.

Tesla now accepts Bitcoin as payment: pic.twitter.com/3Sq71or4zm — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) March 24, 2021

Tesla Bitcoin payments are exclusively available for folks in the U.S. Those outside the United States will have the opportunity to buy Teslas with Bitcoin “later this year,” Musk said, without revealing which countries.

So yea, there you have it. If you prefer to buy your next Tesla with Bitcoin, you now have that privilege. But just keep in mind, expect to part ways with a bunch of it because these cars aren’t cheap. The company’s electric vehicles sell from $37,990 to $124,000 before taxes. So, don’t get too used to HODL.

