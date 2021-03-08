Tesla is working on a massive battery that could plug into the Texas power grid

A new report from Bloombergstates that Elon Musk is wanting to bring Tesla’s battery tech to Texas. This comes after the recently-highlighted issues with the Texas power grid that saw some people receiving electric bills topping $10,000 after recent snowstorms.

According to the report, Gambit Energy Storage LLC, a subsidiary of Tesla, is developing a 100+ megawatt battery. Based on estimates, this large battery could power 20,000 homes “on a hot summer day.”

While everyone is keeping quiet about the project, Bloomberg reports that onlookers to the Angelton, Texas project noticed Tesla logos on some hard hats. Additionally, publically-available documents show Tesla’s role in the project.

The battery will be located outside of Houston and could connect to the same power grid that was recently highlighted in news reports.

Elon Musk was quick to criticize the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for its terrible handling of the power grid, going on Twitter to say that the Council is “not earning that R.“

This isn’t the company’s first foray into the home market, previously releasing the Powerwall, a product that helps provide electricity to individual households.

