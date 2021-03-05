The Japanese billionaire that’s flying around the Moon is looking for eight people to join him

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, is planning to pay for eight more people on his private mission around the Moon.

Yusaku Maezawa is not any ordinary billionaire and he has proven that on many occasions. His Dear Moon Project is assumed to take him on a trip around the moon with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket. In 2018, Maezawa was introduced as the first space tourist to have the chance to circle the moon onboard a SpaceX rocket.

However, his plans have changed quite a lot since then. Last year, he even started a campaign to find a female partner to accompany him on the space trip around the moon. More than 27,000 women applied through his website.

Even an entire reality show was supposed to follow Maezawa throughout the selection process until he finds a partner. They named the reality show “Full Moon Lovers”. But before the reality show started, Maezawa canceled everything. He later tweeted and apologized to everyone involved.

Due to personal reasons, I have informed AbemaTV yesterday with my decision to no longer participate in the matchmaking documentary, hence requested for the cancellation of the show. — 前澤友作┃月旅行に8名ご招待 (@yousuck2020) January 30, 2020

Fast forward to 2021, Maezawa is back again with another initiative to bring someone on board the SpaceX starship with him. He doesn’t aim for just one person this time, but eight people will join him for free. Also, he doesn’t aim at any romantic relationship.

Instead, he wants to bring on board eight people with artistic aspirations. At least that’s what we have concluded from his YouTube video in which he broadened the scope of the term artist by saying, “maybe every single person is doing something creative could be called an artist.”

Anyone interested in joining Maezawa on a trip around the moon can apply through his website, DearMoon.earth. The pre-registration process is open for everyone and ends on March 14th, 2021. Then comes initial screening followed by an additional assessment. Those that pass will get to do an online interview. The final interview and the medical checkup will take place in late May this year.

They mentioned that there would be one or two more people (probably SpaceX astronauts) on board. Furthermore, the flight is planned for 2023.

