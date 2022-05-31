Dogecoin co-creator says Elon Musk is a grifter

The Australian co-creator of Dogecoin, Jackson Palmer, says that Elon Musk is a “grifter” that sells a vision of the future that he hopes to deliver one day. Palmer also says Musk doesn’t understand basic coding principles.

Speaking to the Australian news site, Crikey, Palmer spoke on many topics, while speaking about the launch of his podcast, Griftonomics.

It’s interesting to see how a co-creator of one of the top cryptocurrencies could switch to railing against grift. It’s even more interesting to see what he says.

See, Palmer’s first interaction with Musk came from altruistic means. Palmer had made a script to detect crypto scams in Twitter mentions, and automatically report them to Twitter. Yeah, the same bots that are always in Elon Musk’s replies.

Musk reached out to get hold of the script after seeing it in use by other crypto influencers. That’s not out of the ordinary, but then one thing happened.

Musk asked Palmer how to run the Python script for the scam detector. That’s a basic thing to do for any technically inclined person, so Palmer was kinda taken aback.

That was the end of Palmer’s respect for Musk. Now his view is that the world’s richest man is a grifter, and “always will be.”

Anyway, if the co-creator of Dogecoin can change his mind and go straight, there’s hope for even the most hardened grifter. Palmer says the antidote to grifters is hope, so that’s a good place to start.

