Tesla issues a Full Self-Driving recall because vehicles weren’t stopping at stop signs

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature has been on regulators’ radar since its inception. Now, the company is facing a Full Self-Driving recall for nearly 54,000 vehicles due to an issue with stop signs.

Essentially, as reported by AP, these vehicles were equipped with a software update that allowed them to go through stop signs without completely stopping.

Instead, the vehicle would observe the area leading up to the stop sign and, if it didn’t see any issues, would execute a rolling stop at up to 5.6 miles per hour. It’s important to note here that this feature was only active when drivers were in “assertive mode.”

In all states in the US, rolling stops are illegal. Hence the “stop” portion of the stop sign. Tesla has stated that it is pushing out an over-the-air software update to vehicles that have this feature.

This Full Self-Driving recall includes 2016-2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. It also includes Model 3 sedans from 2017-2022 and Model Y SUVs from 2020-2022.

The decision to push the update comes after meetings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to documents obtained by AP. According to Tesla, there have been no recorded crashes due to the rolling stop “feature.”

This isn’t Tesla’s first scrap with the NHTSA. Just three months ago, the company recalled 10,000 vehicles over a faulty emergency braking system. And then, in December, 500,000 vehicles were recalled over a trunk latch issue.

