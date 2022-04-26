Jack Dorsey says he trusts Elon Musk with Twitter

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, looks like he’s spent the last few months hiking, sleeping in caves, and eating peyote to get in touch with “nature.” His latest tweets regarding the recent Elon Musk buyout of Twitter all but confirm that theory.

Jack started off his response to the news by sharing a Radiohead song that only the band’s 37 cult followers likely know. I mean, seriously? You couldn’t even pick the song that was on Guitar Hero?

Jack then followed up with a series of tweets expressing his feelings for Twitter as a platform.

He spews a few vague, bizarre phrases like “light of consciousness” that honestly read like some of the conversations I had with the LSD-infested hippie kids on the top floor of my dorm in college.

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

All right, let me dial things back a little bit. But, to be fair, he’s the one that has “1/8th hippie” in his bio, so I’m just leaning into that. At the end of the day, his tweets expressed his belief in Musk to lead Twitter in the right direction.

“Solving for the problem of [Twitter] being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” Jack says. “I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.” Whatever the hell that means.

And who knows, maybe Jack is right. After all, Twitter is the ultimate social platform for shitposters. Who better to run that platform than Elon? We’re talking about the guy who gains millions of followers by tweeting things like pictures of Bill Gates with the caption “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”

The only thing I feel confident about in this situation is that this news means little to nothing to the majority of Twitter users. You’re all still going to mindlessly drool over memes and share your hot takes that no one cares about.

Just because a billionaire bought your precious social platform, there’s no need to act like you’re going to abandon the platform that lets you all be yourselves behind the safety of your NFT profile picture.

