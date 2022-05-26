Jack Dorsey is officially done with Twitter

Twitter’s founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, has officially stepped down from the board of directors of the social media platform. This is no real surprise. It was always the plan for Dorsey to leave that role when he stepped down as CEO back in November.

Dorsey stepped down from his position on the board during Wednesday’s shareholders’ meeting. Again, this was the plan all along after Dorsey left his CEO position at Twitter to focus on his other company, Block (formerly known as Square).

Jack Dorsey has been involved with Twitter since co-founding the platform back in 2006. Dorsey was the first person to ever send a tweet on the platform, with the famous “just setting up my twttr” message. His leaving marks a big change for the platform.

But it’s likely not the biggest change that Twitter will experience in the near future. Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has committed to buying Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. Although, that deal is currently on hold as the platform investigates its bot problem.

But Dorsey has expressed his trust in Musk to take over the platform. Dorsey said Musk was the “singular solution” he trusted to take over the platform after Twitter first announced the acquisition.

Nevertheless, Jack Dorsey’s opinion doesn’t really matter too much anymore when it comes to Twitter. The platform’s co-founder has officially cut ties with the business completely after leaving the company’s board this week.

It’s on to bigger and better things for Dorsey as he continues to develop Block with its focus on cryptocurrency and the blockchain.

Though, hopefully, his endeavors are more successful than the recent auction trying to sell Dorsey’s first tweet as an NFT for $50 million. That auction failed pretty miserably, with the highest bids reaching about $10,000.

