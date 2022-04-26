Instagram could soon let you pin posts to your profile

Instagram is currently testing a new feature that lets users pin posts to their profiles. In a statement to TechCrunch, the company confirmed that it is currently working on the feature and is testing it with a limited set of users.

Users with access to the test will see a “Pin to your profile” option from the three-dotted menu typically found on their posts. Currently, users only can pin Stories to their profile, but this new feature extends this option to posts.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer and serial code leaker uncovered this new menu in a tweet back in January, along with images of it. Earlier this month, a Twitter user shared the news of being selected for the Instagram test. Here’s what it looks like:

A feature that allows you to pin specific posts to your profile could come in handy and be helpful to the habitual Instagram user.

It’s honestly surprising it took the company this long to figure this out. Nevertheless, it’s better late than never.

Again, this test isn’t available for everyone on the platform. Only a small number of users will be able to access it. And there’s no definitive answer if Instagram plans to make this available for every user officially.

But if they’re testing it, it’s probably a safe bet to assume we’ll see this soon, in some form or another.

