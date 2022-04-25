You can now add music clips to comments on Facebook

A new feature has popped up out of nowhere on the Facebook app. Some users have started noticing the ability to add music to comments on a Facebook post, somewhat reminiscent of the classic MySpace days.

A recent post from social media consultant Matt Navarra shows the new Facebook feature in action. As you can see in the post, the new music button is located next to the comment text box, in the same bar where you’ll find GIFs and emojis.

I checked the Facebook app myself this morning and the feature is not yet available to me. Like many features, Meta is likely rolling this feature out gradually to users, so don’t be too surprised if you don’t see it available yet.

When you want to use the new Facebook feature, just tap the music note that you see in that box. You can then search for tracks that you wish to add to your comment. Once you find the track you’re looking for, you can segment a certain part to add to your comment.

New! You can now add music to your comments on @facebookapp 🎵 pic.twitter.com/6XRSnZrvQR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 22, 2022

This is definitely a strange feature that came out of the blue for Facebook. It definitely reminds me of the wild west era of social media when MySpace was the hottest topic on the internet. MySpace let you add a song to your profile that would play automatically when people visited your page.

As you can imagine, that got quite annoying. Having a song automatically play every time you visited a profile quickly became frustrating. I ended up spending most of my time browsing MySpace with my speakers muted.

🎶 Facebook Group Update – You can now add a music clip to thread comments. 🎶 Will you use this in your group? pic.twitter.com/WOFIOordQr — Sam – FB Group Expert (@TheTribegeeks) April 24, 2022

That’s kind of how I feel about this new Facebook music feature. Though, to be fair, I have yet to see it in action. It’s unclear whether the music automatically plays when you’re browsing comments or if you have to press a button to start the song.

Either way, I don’t see this being an incredibly popular feature on Facebook. But who knows, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe this will be the feature that finally revives Facebook and stops the platform from bleeding users for the first time ever (sarcasm).

