Elon Musk could actually own Twitter before the end of the week

When Elon Musk made a bid to own Twitter a couple of weeks ago, we thought it was a joking offer. It was no laughing matter, apparently, as sources have told Reuters that Twitter’s board is about to approve the sale.

The deal is worth $43 billion in cash, with Musk acting in his personal capacity as the buyer. That means it won’t affect any of his other companies, like Tesla or SpaceX.

The reason Twitter’s board is considering the offer? It has no choice. Elon Musk filed paperwork with the SEC last week to show that he’d secured $46.5 billion in funding, more than enough to cover his bid and any associated costs.

That puts the responsibility on the board to talk to Twitter’s shareholders, as it has a fiduciary duty to consider any serious offers.

Bloomberg reports Elon and Twitter could have a deal hammered out as early as today (!) https://t.co/SYLNiiHghe pic.twitter.com/s0rzoPsVnF — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) April 25, 2022

Twitter could announce the deal as soon as today, after the board has met with Twitter shareholders. The bid would value Twitter at $54.20-per-share.

Pre-market trading on Monday shows the stock at $51.24, after it jumped 5-percent on the news of the impending sale.

Elon Musk has said he will take Twitter private, if successful in his bid. That could be a good thing, giving him control over how the site is run.

It could also be terrible, as his track record for silencing critics is well-known. Tesla’s repeatedly been sued for racial discrimination issues at its Fremont, California factory. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

