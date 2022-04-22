New screenshots show how Twitter’s edit button could work

The fate of Twitter has been an extremely hot topic over the last couple of weeks. Aside from Elon Musk swinging around a bag of cash and threatening to buy the entire platform, Twitter confirmed that it actually is working on an edit button.

And now we have a look at what an edited tweet could possibly look like on the platform. A recent tweet from mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi has revealed what an edited tweet will possibly look like after an edit.

As you can see below, edited tweets will contain a hyperlink that says…you guessed it, “Edited”. Presumably, clicking on that link will show you the edit history of the tweet so you can see everything it has previously said.

Paluzzi also added that Twitter users have one hour after sending a tweet to use the edit button.

Here's how an edited tweet will look like in the mobile app 👀👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SOvAKrPp8k — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 22, 2022

Twitter’s potential edit button is a controversial subject

Twitter adding an edit button has been a controversial topic for a while now. The main concern revolves around the accountability of the history of a tweet.

Say someone sends out a popular tweet, like a picture of their dogs doing something funny. The post gets tons of likes and shares and interactions and everything is peachy. Then, the user edits the tweet to some ridiculously controversial hot take, like “Pineapple belongs on pizza.”

All the people who previously liked and shared the tweet might not want to be associated with someone who would say something so wild. You see where I’m going here.

But with the edit hyperlink to show the tweet history, Twitter technically covers its bases by showing everything that the tweet has said in the past.

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

The problem that remains is that it will be up to individuals to look at the history of a tweet before judging those who have liked or shared it. And we all know by now that the average internet user likely won’t care to click that link.

Nevertheless, an edit button is seemingly on its way on Twitter. Whether this is what the final product looks like or not remains to be seen. But be ready for a bit of chaos if and when the platform eventually does launch the edit button.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: