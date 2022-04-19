Twitter’s edit button has been leaked – here’s what it looks like

Twitter broke our brains when it announced an edit button is in the works. Now, thanks to some intrepid app-divers, we’ve got a glimpse of what it could work like. That’s huge and shows that the feature is well-along its developmental cycle.

The biggest and loudest objections to the edit button all have one thing in common. They’re worried that bad actors would substantially change the content of a tweet after it has gained engagement.

That’s a valid worry, with social media being full of bots, disinformation, and trolls.

An in-progress version of the feature found by reverse engineer Nima Owji doesn’t exactly put those fears to rest. At the moment, it doesn’t look like there is an edit history.

He was able to see where the Edit Tweet option shows up in the three-dot menu, and what the edit routine might look like.

I recorded a GIF from the upcoming #Twitter's Edit Button! pic.twitter.com/FPIRzzjUAF — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 16, 2022

Remember that this is an in-progress feature, so it might not look like this once it goes live. He also can’t save the edited tweet at this time.

That could be because Twitter’s engineering team hasn’t implemented it. Alternatively, Twitter could have a functional history option and hasn’t linked the two parts together yet.

Owji spoke to TechCrunch and said that Twitter doesn’t seem to edit the tweet, but creates another new tweet. That could indicate that the edit history will have a list of tweets, so new readers can see the entire history of corrections.

Code diver Jane Manchun-Wong also believes that Twitter will treat edited tweets as “new” versions of prior tweets and not completely overwrite the prior versions.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

Questions still exist over the edit function on Twitter. What happens if the original tweet gets deleted? Will Twitter delete the entire history of all its edited versions? Trolls using screenshots are already a problem. Will this mean more screenshots tweeted without the edit history?

We’ll have to wait and see what path Twitter decides to move forward on with the edit button.

