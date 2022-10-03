Twitter Blue officially rolls out Edit button, US release soon

The day has finally come. Twitter has started rolling out its new Edit button for Twitter Blue users.

Right now, it’s limited Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. But it’s coming to the US soon.

Twitter announced the rollout of the new feature earlier today in a tweet from the official Twitter Blue account.

The platform began internally testing an Edit button around a month ago. The feature lets users edit the content of a tweet for up to 30 minutes after publishing the original tweet.

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!



US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

You’ll be able to edit up to five times, and Twitter will mark the post as edited after you make the first change. This is to avoid someone changing the content of a post after it has gained a lot of traction and attention.

While the company did its own internal testing, it will certainly keep monitoring how it works and how people use the feature. These companies tend to roll out features gradually when they’re brand new.

If you’re in Canada, Australia, or New Zealand and subscribe to Twitter Blue, check our guide here to start editing your tweets.

But you’ll have to wait a little longer if you’re anywhere else, like the United States.

Again, the edit button will only be available for Twitter Blue subscribers. We don’t know if it will ever make it to Twitter’s free users, but we’re not holding out breath.

